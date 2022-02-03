Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased three tenths of one% from November 2021 to December 2021. The December 2021 unemployment rate was one point eight% below the December 2020 rate.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates list Simpson County with a preliminary December 2021 unemployment rate of 2.8%. The revised November 2021 rate was 2.5%. The December 2020 rate was 4.6%.
During December 2021 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,864 people of which 8,619 were employed and 245 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s December unemployment rate was lower than the district’s three%, lower than the state’s 3.4% and lower than the nation’s 3.7%.
Simpson County had the state’s sixth lowest and district’s second lowest unemployment rate in December.
Logan County had the district’s lowest and state’s fifth lowest unemployment rate at 2.7%. Metcalfe County had the district’s highest at 3.8%.
Allen County had an unemployment rate of 2.9%. Warren County’s rate was 2.8%.
The report says unemployment rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between December 2020 and December 2021 and was unchanged in one.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in Kentucky in December 2021 at 2.3%. Magoffin County recorded the highest rate at 10.3%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
