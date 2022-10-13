Franklin Police Department officers arrested a Franklin man on charges related to alleged stealing and looting at a burned out residence in the 1000 block of West Cedar Street.
Brandon Lewis Carter, 35, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with burglary third degree and theft by unlawful taking.
The arrest citation said the house has been uninhabitable since the fire about one year ago; however an outbuilding and garage on the property where alleged stealing and looting have been reported were not destroyed by the fire.
The citation said Carter was on the property when police arrived to investigate and items taken from the outbuilding was allegedly in his car.
A woman was inside the car when police arrived. She was given a criminal trespass warning and allowed to leave.
Officer Michael Jones made the arrest.
A Franklin man faces charges after what police said was an E-Crimes investigation by Internet Crimes Against Children.
Franklin Police arrested Jeremy Paul Terwilliger, 35, on seven counts of possess matter involving a sex performance by a minor over age 12 and under 18 along with one count of procure or promote use of a minor by electronic means.
An arrest citation said the investigation stemmed from incidents allegedly occurring on social media and that nude and illicit media content of apparent children was allegedly on Terwilliger’s phone.
In addition police said the investigation resulted in Terwilliger’s arrest on three counts of sexual crimes against animals.
An arrest citation said three multimedia items were located, all showing suspected dogs or other nonhuman creatures allegedly performing sexual acts on an apparent female.
Detective Travis Frank made the arrests on Oct. 4.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago woman Oct. 4 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) following a traffic stop on I-65.
Christine M. Frederick, 34, was also charged with theft of identity of another without consent.
The arrest citation said Frederick was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped and when asked for a driver’s license by arresting Sheriff’s Deputy Quintin Wright she allegedly gave an Alabama driver’s license with another person’s name on it.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Knoxville, Tenn., man after suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana was allegedly found in a hotel room where he was staying.
William Leonard Lewis IV, 39, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and one traffic violation.
The arrest citation said a traffic stop was made of a vehicle driven by Lewis on Oct. 4 in the Comfort Inn parking lot on Trotter’s Lane.
The citation said Wright and Lewis went to Lewis’s room in Comfort Inn to get a woman also staying in the room to park his vehicle at which time the suspected drugs and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine was allegedly discovered.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested a Franklin man on four drug related charges after stopping a bicycle he was riding on Cemetery Street at about 1 a.m. Oct. 1.
Joseph A. Wimpee, 51, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), illegal possession of legend drug and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
In addition, he was charged with two violations related to bicycle regulations and one violation related to a non-motor vehicle operator.
Wright made the arrest.
A Franklin man was charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and prescription controlled substance not in proper container on Oct. 1.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mark Allen Cook, 46, at T-Mart at the corner of Morgantown Road and North Main Street.
Cook was originally arrested on an active bench warrant followed by the other two charges.
