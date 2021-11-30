Tourism, EPB hosting Holiday Lighting Contest
Simpson County Tourism and Franklin Electric Plant Board are hosting a Holiday Lighting Contest.
All entries must be a resident or business in Simpson County. All entries must be submitted by Dec. 10.
Cash prizes and yard signage will be awarded to first, second and third place winners.
There are two residential categories — Shining Bright Home Award and Clark Griswald Award. The business category is the lone category for businesses.
To enter or make a nomination call Simpson County Tourism at 270-586-3040, or email tourism at franklinky.info or go to the Franklin Simpson Tourism Facebook page.
Judging will take place Dec. 11-15 with winners announced Dec. 17.
AARP Chapter 335 brainstorming meeting Dec. 2
Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter Number 335 will have an “in person” meeting/ potluck luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the First Baptist Church game room at 10:30 a.m.
There will not be a guest speaker at this meeting. Instead it will be a brainstorming meeting to focus on the upcoming year and events. Election of officers will also be held.
There is no need to rsvp.
Any questions can be sent to the Franklin-Simpson AARP #335 Facebook page.
BRADD collecting gift items for seniors
The Barren River Area Development District is collecting gift items for seniors in the development district’s 10 county region, which includes Simpson County.
Suggested gift items include house slippers, socks, pajamas, robes, blankets, hygiene items, puzzles — especially large print word puzzles, household supplies, lotion, gift bags and wrapping paper.
Gift items can be taken to the BRADD office at 177 Graham Avenue in Bowling Green by December 14. Santa’s Helpers will deliver the gifts.
For assistance in getting the gifts to the BRADD office, call 270-782-9223.
