An Indiana man and woman were arrested in Simpson County after a reported stolen U-Haul truck was recovered on Charlie Butts Road on May 4.
A press release from the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force says it received information concerning a stolen U-Haul truck reported to be at a residence near the 2300 block of Charlie Butts Road.
The release said the U-Haul was reported to be in the possession of a man who had active warrants for his arrest.
At approximately 9:58 a.m., the U-Haul truck was seen on Charlie Butts Road at L. Caudill Road being operated by a white male. Drug Task Force agents and Simpson County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make contact with the U-Haul in the driveway of the residence it was reported to be at on Charlie Butts Road.
The press release says the driver and a white female passenger exited the vehicle and ran into the residence. Steven Sullivan, 55, and Victoria Majko, 24, exited the front of the residence without incident.
The release says both had active warrants from Indiana. Majko also had an active arrest warrant out of Simpson County.
The U-Haul truck was confirmed stolen from Indianapolis.
The release says consent to search the residence was granted and a small amount of marijuana was allegedly located in Sullivan and Majko’s bedroom.
Sullivan was arrested for outstanding warrants and on charges of receiving stolen property — $10,000 or more, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
Majko was arrested for outstanding warrants.
The release said the catalytic converter had been removed from the U-Haul, which it said has become a major problem for law enforcement around the country.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Gravel Switch man after he was stopped while allegedly driving a stolen semi truck on April 29.
Paul D. Clarkston, 59, was charged with receiving stolen property — $10,000 or more.
The arrest citation said Clarkston was stopped in an International semi truck with JB Hunt written on the side of it that was reported stolen in Jefferson County earlier that day.
The citation said the owner of the semi told authorities it was allegedly taken by an ex-employee of the company and that the truck was last seen at a White Castle in Louisville that morning.
The vehicle was stopped at the entrance of FPI on Bowling Green Road just after 5:30 p.m.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
Franklin Police arrested a man after he allegedly fled from police while operating an all terrain vehicle on May 2.
Prestin L. Turner, 23, of Franklin was charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, wanton endangerment — second degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and all terrain vehicles violations.
The arrest citation said police attempted to stop an all terrain vehicle on Cemetery Street; however, the vehicle allegedly left the street and was driven across a field.
The citation said the ATV struck a guide wire from a power pole after which Turner was allegedly observed in the driver’s seat and taken into custody.
Officer Craig Hansen arrested Turner on Emlin Lane at about 10:40 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on 10 charges May 4.
Anthony Wayne Queen, 25, was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, giving officer false identifying information, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and three traffic violations.
Those eight charges were in connection with a traffic stop on Craft Road on April 30.
Queen was also charged with possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession. Those two charges were placed at the time of his arrest at a residence on Hickory Flat Rapids Road.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest at about 11:10 p.m.
Franklin Police are investigating the theft of a pull-behind trailer from the driveway of a residence in the 300 block of McGoodwin Avenue.
The theft happened between about 4:25 p.m. on April 28 and just before noon the following day.
The black, 8x10 trailer is valued at $3,500.
Officer Monta Cherry filed the report.
