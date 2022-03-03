The Simpson County Strategic Plan prepared by the Barren River Area Development District is now available online.
The plan includes county-level data and city-level data along with goals and objectives.
A downloadable pdf copy of the plan document is available online at https://planning.bradd.org/simpson-county-overview/
Copies of the plan will be available at locations in the community once it is printed.
Strategic plans for all ten counties in the Barren River Area Development District are available on the website.
Data for the strategic plan was gathered from multiple public sources including public meetings and surveys.
The Simpson County Strategic Plan feeds into two regional plans, the BRADD Multi-Jurisdictional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan and the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.