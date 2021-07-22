The Franklin City Commission authorized planning and engineering work to begin on the first phase of the College Street Sidewalk project at its meeting on Monday, July 12.
The first phase is for construction of sidewalks from the area of Franklin-Simpson High School to Rolling Road Drive.
No timetable was given for the project. Cost of phase one is estimated at $45,000.
Arnold Consulting and Engineering will do the planning and engineering work for phase one.
A neighborhood walk followed by a public meeting attended by 31 people on the overall College Street sidewalk project was held June 28.
The area from the high school to Rolling Road Drive was ranked as the first area for the project on each of 22 comment sheets received by the city on the project.
Former Kentucky State Representative Wilson Stone received a Key to the City during the meeting.
Stone served more than 10 years as representative of the state’s 22nd House District, which includes Simpson County.
Mayor Larry Dixon presented the Key to the City to Stone. Each city commissioner spoke praising Stone’s efforts as a state representative.
The commission approved closing portions of John J. Johnson Avenue and Jefferson Street from 3 a.m. on Friday, July 23 through 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 for a Historic Harristown District Summit — Jazz Festival.
Historic Harristown District President — Director Dylan Holder discussed the event that begins at 11 a.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
A flyer for the event says it will highlight the district and unveil plans of enhancement, revitalization and restoration as well as honoring the former Lincoln High School and the school’s graduates.
Mayor Dixon was appointed to the Barren River Area Development District Aging Council to serve a term through June 20, 2023. Dixon abstained on the vote for his appointment to the council.
Commissioners approved the purchase of 50 new firearms for Franklin Police at a cost of almost $35,050. The firearms will replace firearms that are more than 10 years old currently used by the police department.
Approval was given to the transfer of certain types of ammunition from the police department to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office. The police department is discontinuing the use of certain caliber of firearms and no longer needs the ammunition.
The commission approved a one-year agreement with an independent contractor for Geographic Information System services at a cost of $42,000.
First reading two ordinances were held, one authorizes an inducement related to collection of city occupational taxes at Taeyang North America, the other enacts and adopts a supplement to the city’s code of ordinances.
No vote is taken on first reading of a city ordinance.
The commission approved promoting Franklin Police Officer Richard Vaughn from the rank of lieutenant to captain.
And, the commission heard an update from officials from the Barren River Area Development District regarding work on a regional hazard mitigation plan.
