Simpson County had 1,830 confirmed cases of COVD-19 since the pandemic began as of the March 19 report issued by the Barren River District Health Department.
Of the Simpson County cases, 1,576 have recovered and there have been 30 deaths leaving 224 active cases.
There had been 28,568 cases in the eight counties served by the Barren River District Health Department of which 25,903 have recovered with 393 deaths leaving 2,272 active cases.
The district health department reports Logan County had 2,564 cases and Warren County had 14,844 cases.
The Allen County Health Department reports 1,863 cases in Allen County as of March 18.
