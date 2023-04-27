No action was taken by Simpson Fiscal Court on a proposed interlocal agreement between the Simpson County Schools and the City of Franklin to provide funding for the school system’s school resource officer during their April 18 meeting.

A decision on the agreement was delayed until the court reviews the county’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

