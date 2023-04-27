No action was taken by Simpson Fiscal Court on a proposed interlocal agreement between the Simpson County Schools and the City of Franklin to provide funding for the school system’s school resource officer during their April 18 meeting.
A decision on the agreement was delayed until the court reviews the county’s proposed budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Discussion on the agreement is expected at fiscal court’s next meeting on May 2.
The school system is partnering this school year with the county and city to fund the school resource officer program. This is the first school year that a resource officer has been in every school in the school system.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office provides the school resource officers.
Annual funding in the inter local agreement consists of the school system reimbursing the county the cost of each school resource officer, $100,000 from the city and no less than $100,000 from the county.
Fiscal court members indicted they support the school resource officer program, but need more time to review the county budge before making a funding commitment.
An area of concern mentioned by a couple of court members is the agreement’s annual automatic renewal provision.
Fiscal Court Magistrate Jeffery Burr said he favors having the agreement brought before the court each year for consideration of approval.
School Board Attorney Tim Crocker said the automatic renewal provision allows for planning.
The agreement allows any of the three participants in the agreement to terminate their participation with 60-days notice. Extending the termination period to 90 days was proposed.
Burr said doing away with the automatic renewal provision would eliminate the time requirement for a termination notice.
Crocker spoke about the agreement and said local school officials “want to do the things we have to do to make our kids safe so they can learn in our schools.”
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser discussed school safety and the school resource officer program during the meeting.
“School safety has become a priority in all that we do,” Schlosser said. “We’re constantly looking for ways to make sure our kids are safe.”
Schlosser said the shooter at a fatal school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on March 27 selected two schools as possible targets then picked the school where the shooting occurred based on that school not having a resource officer.
“We’re constantly looking for ways to make sure that we are doing everything we possibly can to make sure we are not a target for someone to do something terrible with in our schools,” Schlosser said.
Fiscal Court Magistrate Scott Poston said, “We’re all behind making our kids safe, no question about that. I think we will wait until looking at the budget to give an answer.”
Magistrate Marty Chandler added, “We’re all being put in a pretty tough spot up here. Everybody agrees school safety is important, but if for some reason or another we don’t vote for it, we’re considered that we don’t care about the safety of the kids. But, if we do vote for it we’ll have people who will say ‘well, the school gets a lot of tax dollars and ya’ll are giving them more’ I’ve heard that from both sides.
We’re put in a pretty tough spot here. But, I understand we need the safety for the kids.”
Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes said he put the money for the school resource officer program in the proposed county budget that fiscal court will review.
“I don’t think anyone is opposed to making this program successful,” Barnes said. “I sure hope not.”
Magistrate Myron Thurman said fiscal court, like the school board, needs time to “work out” a budget.
It was said during the meeting that school resource officer programs are legislated by the state, but no state funding is provided for the programs.
Also at the meeting, the next Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service Director, Tom Scott, was introduced to the court.
He will succeed Dale McCreary in the upcoming weeks. McCreary is stepping down after serving as ambulance service director for ten years.
“I’m looking forward to following Dale’s (McCreary) footsteps,” Scott said.
He also talked about his previous work experience in the medical field.
Scott is a Franklin native and a 1999 Franklin-Simpson High School graduate.
Approval was given to hold public hearings on the use of County Road Aid funds from the state and Local Government Economic Assistance funds during the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year at the court’s May 16 meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Courthouse.
Resolutions authorizing applications for two grants were approved, one for county clerk election equipment and one for law enforcement protection equipment.
The court authorized advertising for asphalt and rock bids during the 2023 — 2024 fiscal year.
And, the county’s March 31 financial statement was approved, subject to audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.