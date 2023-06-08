The Commencement ceremony for the Franklin-Simpson High School Class of 2023 was held Sunday, May 28 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green.
A total of 154 F-S graduating seniors were honored at the ceremony.
Pomp and Circumstance performed by the Franklin-Simpson High School Band, under the direction of Angela Nash, opened the ceremony.
Connor Vincent gave the invocation followed by Seth Pinson giving the senior welcome.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser then spoke to the graduating class and others in attendance.
“Today is the time we get to honor your accomplishments of your educational career in Simpson County Schools, and I want to say congratulations to each and every one of you,” Schlosser said.
He thanked everyone involved in the students graduating and also gave thanks to the graduating class, “To the Class of ’23, thank you for making Franklin-Simpson such a special place to go to school. Your accomplishments are phenomenal. You’ve accomplished our mission to empower students to be life ready. You’ve excelled in all facets of school life whether it be the fine arts, career and tech, athletics, academics or the ones I have forgot to even mention.”
During his remarks Schlosser noted that the 154 members of the F-S Class of 2023 earned $2.1 million in scholarships for post secondary education.
The F-S Senior Ensemble, under the direction of Tracy Bean, then performed “Carry the Light” which included a solo performance by Tanasia Gamble.
FSHS Assistant Principal Stephanie Downey introduced the Senior Scholars. Senior Scholar Lillian Phillips then addressed those at the ceremony.
FSHS Assistant Principal Sam Kessler recognized members of the senior class entering the U.S. military with Senior Counselor Shalee Mann recognizing the honor students.
There was one-special recognition by FSHS Principal Michael Wix. He recognized Senior Nelaya Annie Leigh Abebrese for being the first FSHS student to earn an Associate of Science Degree from South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College while also completing the requirements to graduate from high school.
“She elected to take summer classes and go above and beyond each semester in order to achieve this great accomplishment,” Wix said about Abebrese.
Senior Scholar Tayveon Farrow addressed those at the ceremony. The Franklin-Simpson Band then performed “You’ll Be in My Heart.”
Before Schlosser presented the diplomas to the graduates Wix talked about the F-S Class of 2023.
“I want to express my personal appreciation to the class of 2023,” Wix said. “You guys have been outstanding students and outstanding citizens during your time at Franklin-Simpson High School.”
Wix added that what he will remember the most about the Class of 2023 is, “no one grand thing, but rather a million small kindnesses.”
Zachary Barnes gave the benediction after the diplomas were awarded with Wix closing the ceremony by presenting the F-S Class of 2023.
Cap and gown pictures of the graduates are scheduled to be in the special graduation section in the June 8 edition of the Franklin Favorite.
