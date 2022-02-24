The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend three zone changes at its meeting on Feb. 15.
Simpson Fiscal Court will now consider a request by Mortenson Development, Inc to rezone a 4.24-acre parcel on the south side of Witt Road in the Tennessee-Kentucky Industrial Park from Ag (agriculture) to I-2 (heavy industrial).
The Franklin City Commission will now consider the Merrill R. and Ruth Hammons Trust request for two zone changes on the north side of North Street between the railroad and Blackjack Road.
The zone changes are from I-1 (light industrial) to R1-S (single family small lot) for a 14.27-acre parcel and I-2 (heavy industrial) to R1-S (single family small lot) for a 72.18 acre parcel.
The vote to recommend the zone changes came following public hearings on the requests.
The planning and zoning commission approved a subdivision regulations revision for use in the p and z office.
The revision is only for development in the city and its use is contingent on approval of an ordinance by the Franklin City Commission.
And, the planning and zoning commission agreed to schedule a public hearing, at the next possible date, for two text change proposals in zone regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.