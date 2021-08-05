Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a fire in a wheat stubble field at 7149 Morgantown Road on Saturday, July 24.
Firefighters were called just before 12:15 p.m. and were there until about 12:55.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said an ember from a outside fire at the residence caused the field fire that burned one half acre.
Jo Neal Balance owns the field. Roger Blaylock lives at the residence.
There were no injuries.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to a CO2 leak in a soft drink machine at Keystop — BP at 904 South Main Street on Saturday, July 24.
Firefighters were called at about 8:25 p.m. and were there for some 30 minutes.
A bullet striking a rock was reported as the cause of a fire in a field of wheat stubble on Milliken Chapel Road near Logan County on Thursday, July 22.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 2:35 p.m. and was on the scene until about 3:15.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said firefighters were told the bullet that struck the rock came from a gun that was fired at a nearby wood working shop.
Between one and two acres of the field owned by Gary McIntosh burned.
Auburn firefighters also responded.
There were no injuries.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a field fire at 800 Hatter Road on Friday, July 29.
Firefighters were called just before 5:15 p.m. and were on the scene until about 6:45 p.m.
Auburn firefighters were called to provide assistance.
