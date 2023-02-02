Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on two counts of third degree assault involving a police officer or probation officer in connection with alleged incidents at Walmart on January 29.
Laxavion Britt, 29, was also charged with one count each of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, second-degree, on foot along with four unrelated warrants issued in Warren County.
The arrest citation said police made contact with a man, later identified as Britt, who Walmart wanted trespassed due to previous complaints. It said the man resisted officers during an attempt to handcuff him and during the altercation allegedly kicked one of the officers in the face.
The citation said OC spray and a tazer were used on the man; however, he eventually walked out of the store while allegedly holding a hunting knife.
Britt was taken into custody about one hour later without further incident at a Blackberry Drive residence.
Lt. Robert Matthews made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portland, Tennessee woman on six charges following a traffic stop on I-65 January 28.
Thomothy Elizabeth Graves, 37, was charged with speeding 20 MPH over limit (limited access), operating a motor vehicle under/influence — controlled substance, possession of marijuana, promoting contraband — second degree, drug paraphernalia — buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence.
The arrest citation said the charges are in connection with the traffic stop and items allegedly found in Graves possession at the Simpson County Jail.
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine) on January 24.
Franklin Police arrested Joshua W. Culbreath, 37, after responding to a complaint at Five Star gas station on Bowling Green Road.
Culbreath was also arrested on three unrelated warrants.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrests.
•••
A traffic stop on I-65 in Simpson County resulted in the arrest of a Bowling Green woman.
Gina Martin, 43, was charged with two counts of theft of identity of another without consent, and single counts of giving officer false identifying information, possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia — buy/possess.
Martin was a passenger of the car stopped by a Simpson County deputy sheriff on January 21.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest.
•••
Franklin Police say two counterfeit $100 bills were used at Dollar General on North College Street January 20.
The offense report says the counterfeit bills were used to purchase a prepaid Visa card and more than $65 worth of other items.
According to the report the store manager said the bills were not detected to be counterfeit until they were taken to Franklin Bank and Trust. The bank kept the bills to give to the Secret Service.
Officer Michael Jones filed the offense report.
•••
A Franklin man was arrested on a charge of assault, second degree — domestic violence stemming from an alleged physical altercation in which the female victim required medical treatment.
Damian Calloway, 25, was arrested by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office on January 15 at his Hatter Road residence.
The arrest citation said Calloway and the woman got into a verbal argument that became a physical altercation.
The arrest citation said according to the victim after the alleged altercation Calloway called for an ambulance and she was taken to a Bowling Green medical facility. According to the citation it was then determined she had a broken humerus and multiple fractures.
Deputy sheriff Breanna Whittaker made the arrest.
•••
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Scottsville man on five charges on January 15.
Nicholas Starr, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance, carless driving and failure to produce insurance card.
Deputy sheriff Wyatt Harper made the arrest after allegedly observing a vehicle driven by Starr traveling at a high rate of speed on Scottsville Road near I-65 exit 6.
•••
A two-vehicle sideswipe collision on 31-W North near Reasonover Drive injured two people on January 9.
John W. Adkins, lll, 21, of Franklin, and Lexus M. Fowler, 20, of Alvaton were taken by F-S Ambulance Service to The Medical Center at Franklin.
The Franklin Police collision report said Adkins was the driver and Fowler the passenger of a 2009 Ford Fusion involved in the collision with a 2016 Buick Encore driven by Sarena C. Reynolds, 27, of Bowling Green.
The collision report said Adkins was traveling south and Reynolds was traveling north when their vehicles collided.
The report said after the collision the Ford struck a mailbox and concrete statue eventually striking an embankment and coming to rest.
Officer Ryan Brown filed the collision report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.