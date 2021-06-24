A sign that school is returning to normal activities is the approval of fundraisers at the Simpson County Board of Education’s regular meeting on June 17.
The fundraisers are for Project Graduation 2022, the high school art club, the Lady Cat softball boosters and for boys golf.
“We’re getting back to school,” Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said. “We didn’t have fundraising requests for a long time because we couldn’t do anything.”
The board approved all items it was requested to consider for approval some of which included eight contracts for personnel. The board also heard 13 various reports.
The Simpson County Board of Education’s next regular meeting is July 15 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Simpson County Schools Central Office.
Board of education meetings can be seen on the Franklin-Simpson Channel 9 Facebook page.
