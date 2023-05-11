Last Thursday, May 4th, members of the Simpson County community, along with Franklin-Simpson’s officials joined in honoring National Day of Prayer on the courthouse lawn. During the service, several prayed for the community, state, and country. Reverend Chris Patterson of First United Methodist Church began the National Day of Prayer.
Franklin-Simpson honors National Day of Prayer
- By STAFF REPORT
