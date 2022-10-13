In-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 26 with excused absentee voting followed by no-excuse early voting beginning Nov. 3.
Excused absentee voting will be available Oct. 26-28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2 at the Simpson County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Certain requirements must be met to be eligible to vote during excused absentee voting. Contact the county clerk’s office for more information.
Everyone can vote during no-excuse early voting, which will be available November 3-5 at the Historic Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those going to the polls on Election Day will have three locations to choose from to cast their vote: the Historic Courthouse, the Ag Building at F-S Community Park and Simpson Elementary. All three polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.
To request a mail-in ballot, go online to govoteky.gov or request one by phone by calling the county clerk’s office at 270-586-8161.
The deadline to request a mail in ballot is Oct. 25. Ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
Ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off at the county clerk’s office in the drop box inside the front door.
Simpson County voters will have an opportunity to learn more about the candidates in a political candidates forum hosted by the Franklin Business and Professional Women’s Club on Tuesday at the Franklin-Simpson High School cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m.
Mark Dobbs will be the moderator for the forum that will include state and local candidates, both opposed and unopposed in the November election.
Candidates wanting to participate should contact Suzanne Forshee by email at Suzanne.forshee@gmail.com, or franklinbpw@gmail.com or by calling 270-776-3773.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.