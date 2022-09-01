Simpson County’s unemployment rate dropped from June to July.
Kentucky Labor Force Estimates place Simpson County’s preliminary July unemployment rate at 3.7%, which is 0.01% lower than the revised June rate of 3.8%.
Simpson County’s July 2022 unemployment rate is 0.09% lower than the July 2021 rate of 4.6%.
During July 2022 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,950 people of which 8,616 were employed and 334 were unemployed.
The Barren River Area Development District’s unemployment rate in July was 4.1%, the state’s was 4.2 and the nation’s was 3.8.
Monroe County had the district’s lowest and state’s fifth lowest unemployment rate in July at 3.5% while Edmonson County had the district’s highest at 5.1%.
Logan County also had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, which along with Simpson County’s, was the second lowest in the district. Allen County’s rate was 4.3% while Warren County’s was 4%.
Unemployment rates fell in 117 counties in Kentucky between July 2021 and July 2022 and rose in three.
Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in Kentucky in July 2022 at 3% each while Magoffin County recorded the states highest at 11.2.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
