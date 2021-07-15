Franklin Police is investigating the theft of a flatbed trailer and other items from Keystone Hatchery on Nashville Road.
The theft happened between Tuesday, June 29 and Sunday, July 4.
A commercial grade pressure washer and a 550-gallon water tank were on the trailer.
The trailer is valued at $10,000. The pressure washer is valued at $5,000.
The stolen property belongs to a Rockfield man.
Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
A Franklin man told police his truck was stolen from his residence the night of Tuesday, July 6 or early the following morning.
The 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was parked beside the residence in the 800 block of East Cedar Street when it was stolen between 11 p.m. on July 6 and before 5:35 a.m. on July 7.
The vehicle is valued at $2,500.
Franklin Police Officer Serhiy Varyvoda filed the offense report.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Petersburg, Tennessee man on three drug possession charges after he was observed sitting as a passenger in a vehicle at the Econo Lodge motel on Anand Drive at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, July 5.
Trey L. Green, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — cocaine and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
The arrest citation said Green allegedly had in his possession a white crystal like substance on a folded up dollar bill.
The citation said items allegedly found in the vehicle included suspected methamphetamine and cocaine on another folded up dollar bill and a green leafy substance on the floorboard.
The citation did not say if charges were placed against the driver of the vehicle.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Georgia men on a receiving stolen property — firearm charge on Sunday, July 4.
Nain Jaquavion Tillmon, 19, of Davisboro, Georgia and Daveon Malik Daniels, 22, Tennille, Georgia, were arrested following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road.
The arrest citations said a handgun reported stolen in Georgia was allegedly found during a search of the vehicle driven by Tillmon, who was also charged with failure to wear seat belts.
Daniels was a passenger of the vehicle that was stopped at 6:15 p.m.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrests.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chicago, Illinois woman on four drug related charges following a traffic stop on Scottsville Road on Saturday, July 3.
Latoya L. Milton, 45, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified, prescription controlled substance not in proper container and drug paraphernalia — buy or possession.
She was also charged with speeding and possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.
The arrest citation said a green leafy substance and an open beer bottle were allegedly inside the vehicle driven by Ms. Milton.
The citation said items allegedly inside Ms. Milton’s purse included gummies and rice crispy treats containing TCH and a suspected ecstasy pill not in its proper container.
The citation did not list if any charges were placed against the passenger who was allegedly in possession of a green leafy substance.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 8:15 p.m.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on seven charges following a traffic stop on South Main Street on Sunday, June 27.
Richard Dennis White, 59, was charged with failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified.
White was also charged with drug paraphernalia — buy or possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
The arrest citation said items allegedly found inside a bag in the vehicle driven by White included a glass jar with a green leafy substance, rolling papers, multiple used syringes, three spoons containing a white substance and another syringe containing a white liquid substance.
Deputy sheriff Quintin Wright made the arrest at about 8:30 p.m.
Franklin Police arrested a Franklin man on two counts of second-degree assault involving a police officer on Saturday, June 26.
Charles P. Allen, 46, was also charged with single counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
The arrest citation said police made contact with Allen at his Roosevelt Street residence after they were called to Mapco on North Main Street regarding money and illegal narcotics left in the men’s restroom.
The citation said while attempting to talk to Allen, he allegedly began yelling causing an alarm for the public and when police attempted to handcuff him, Allen allegedly resisted and punched two police officers.
The citation said a Taser was used on Allen who was taken into custody.
Another arrest citation said a white powder consistent with methamphetamine was alleged retrieved by police at Mapco.
Officer Brian Wise made the arrests at 11:45 a.m.
Franklin Police charged a Franklin woman with possession of a controlled substance — drug unspecified on Monday, July 5.
Peggy J. May, 29, was also charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Ms. May was arrested after police responded to what the citation said was a possible DUI driver at FiveStar on Bowling Green Road.
The arrest citation said Ms. May allegedly had in her possession an item containing a pink rock like substance.
Officer Craig Hansen made the arrest at 12:10 a.m.
A nine year-old Franklin child was injured when he was struck by a car in front of Casey’s General Store on South Main Street on Friday, July 2.
The child was taken by F-S Ambulance Service to the Medical Center at Franklin after the collision that happened at about 5 p.m.
Franklin Police said the child was crossing the street when the collision occurred.
The car involved in the collision was a northbound 2006 Toyota driven by Patricia English, 68, of Bowling Green.
Officer Adam Bennett filed the collision report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.