Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 33 calls during October.
There were no structure fires.
Firefighters responded to 13 traffic collisions including 10 involving personal injury.
There was one call each to a vehicle fire, a stalled elevator, a grill on fire and a dryer fire.
The remaining calls included one unauthorized burn, firefighters were canceled en route on two calls, one fire was out on arrival, unable to locate one reported call, two smoke scares and nine false alarms.
Through Oct. 31, F-S Fire Rescue had received 376 calls during 2021.
