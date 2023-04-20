Spring emergency response training class graduates

Members of the CERT training class assist a mock victim during a simulated earthquake exercise at the Simpson County Courthouse on April 8. Photo submitted by Simpson County Director of Emergency Management and CERT Training Instructor Robert Palmer.

Members of the Spring 2023 Simpson County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training class have graduated meaning at least five more people are trained to help their community in emergency situations such as weather emergencies, natural disasters, and others.

Before receiving their graduation certificates, five members of the class on April 8 took about a one-hour-long final exam at the Ag Building at Community Park and then took part in an emergency simulation exercise at the Courthouse.

