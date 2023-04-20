Spring emergency response training class graduates

Members of the Spring 2023 Simpson County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) basic training class have graduated meaning at least five more people are trained to help their community in emergency situations such as weather emergencies, natural disasters, and others.
Before receiving their graduation certificates, five members of the class on April 8 took about a one-hour-long final exam at the Ag Building at Community Park and then took part in an emergency simulation exercise at the Courthouse.
The exercise simulated an earthquake along the New Madrid Fault, part of which runs through western Kentucky.
Simpson County CERT Class instructor and Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer said “not much damage is expected here” from an earthquake along the New Madrid Fault, but there will be people who are “knocked off their feet” or have items fall on them all requiring medical assistance and other help.
Two other members of the class could not attend the April 8 events but will take an exam and take part in an emergency exercise at a later date in order to receive their certificates.
This was the 12th CERT training class in Simpson County. Palmer has trained more than 85 people.
A class is planned this fall, but exact dates have not been set. Each class involves 30 hours of training spread out over 10 weeks. The class that recently graduated began in February. There is no charge to take the training.
Among the topics covered in CERT training include disaster preparedness, fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue operations, psychology, and team organization along with a course review and disaster simulation.
“It’s a really good program,” Palmer said. “It teaches how to respond to terrorism, weather, and natural disasters. It has an all-hazards aspect…what I really like.”
He said those with CERT training “frees up professional first responders” during emergencies and that the training “has proven over and over to save lives.”
Palmer said CERT basic training graduates are not automatically members of their local CERT Team. Graduates still have to apply to be on the CERT team.
He said of the members of the Spring training class one, who although lives in Sumner County, Tennessee near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line, plans to join the Simpson County CERT Team. He said another member of the class lives in Barren County and will be on the Barren County CERT Team.
The Simpson County CERT team currently has 25 volunteer members.
Simpson County CERT team members not only help during emergencies but also provide assistance at large community events including assisting with traffic control during the Garden Spot Run/Walk, the Moo Run, and the Fall Festival/Antique Car Show.
CERT members are also available at the Friday Summer Nights Concerts on the downtown square by manning the Command Tent and providing assistance as requested.
The CERT program started in the U.S. in 1993 and was designed as a grassroots initiative and specifically structured so that the local and state program managers have the flexibility to form their programs in the way that best suits their communities.
There are more than 2,700 local CERT programs nationwide, with more than 600,000 individuals trained since CERT became a national program.
For more information about CERT training or becoming a member of the Simpson County CERT team contact Palmer at 270-586-1800, send an email to rpalmer@simpsoncountyoem.com, or contact him by mail at PO Box 242, Franklin, KY 42135 or go online to www.simpsoncountyoem.com
