No change in vote totals was found during a recanvass of the Franklin City Commission race in the November general election.
The recanvass, which is a check of vote totals from each voting machine, was held November 17 at the county clerk’s office and only involved the city commission race.
City Commissioner Brownie Bennett requested the recanvass.
Bennett lost her bid for reelection by one vote finishing fifth in the race, one vote shy of fourth-place finisher Herbert Williams. The top four vote-getters were elected to the city commission.
Incumbent city commissioners Jamie Powell, Wendell Stewart, and Williams along with incoming commissioner Dale McCreary were the top four vote-getters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.