Gallery on the Square has a new executive director

Elizabeth Martin-Villalobos is the new Executive Director of the Simpson County Guild of Artists and Craftsmen and The Gallery on the Square.
Martin-Villalobos began her duties at the Gallery on March 15. She is in transition and still working as a librarian for the Simpson County Historical Society.
She follows Lisa Deavers as executive director.
Deavers recently became Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director.
“I have big shoes to fill,” Martin-Villalobos said. “She did great things here and I’m grateful for all the guidance she has provided me. I know good and well that she is a legacy and I have big shoes to fill.”
Martin-Villalobos grew up in Portland, Tenn., and graduated from Portland High School in 2000 and from Western Kentucky University in 2005 with an anthropology degree in archeology and a minor in folk studies.
She is now studying for a master’s degree in public administration in nonprofits.
After living in Europe for two years, Martin-Villalobos got a job in Nashville at Belle Meade plantation and worked for two years as a collections assistant. She took care of the historic objects, artwork, did room settings and helped the curator behind the scenes.
She then took a job at the Corpus Christi (Texas) History and Science Museum as the registrar. She was responsible for 1 million historic objects from the La Belle shipwreck in 1686 off the Texas coast.
She was also the facilitator for about 100,000 historic objects and artwork.
After working in Corpus Christi for six or seven years, her husband accepted a job in Portland and the couple, along with their daughter, moved to this area.
After taking a break to spend time with her daughter, she became president of the Highland Rim Historical Society in Portland and has been serving as its president for three years. She also is a volunteer at the Portland History Museum.
Before becoming Guild of Artists and Craftsmen and Gallery on the Square executive director, she spent one and a half years working as a librarian for the Simpson County Historical Society.
“This position (Guild and Gallery director) came up and it was fate,” she said. “I had set a sight. I set a personal goal for myself that I wanted to be a director of a nonprofit by the time I was 50. I felt like I already had some of the skills in place, but I wanted to make sure I was perfectly ready for that.
“Then this came open, and I knew I fit all of the qualifications and here I am and I’m so grateful to be here and I’m not even 40 yet.”
The position is part-time involving 28-plus hours a week — the number of hours the gallery is open to the public.
She said as the executive director she is responsible for planning programs, doing outreach, the gallery’s employees and volunteers, bringing in artists and trying to facilitate good relationships with artists to bring them into the Guild and have them exhibit their work.
“One of my biggest goals is to pursue some diversity planning and programming,” she said. “I know that is one of the objectives the board (Simpson County Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Board of Directors) set for me. That’s one of the things we have to put together is a diversity plan.”
She added, “Diversity is very important to me. Inclusion is very important to me. From a very personal perspective, my daughter is a second generation Mexican-American. It’s important to me that she embrace and understand her culture. I think the only way to really make that happen is to make sure she is surrounded by her culture, she has some ability to see her culture and be a part of her culture.
“Like I said, inclusion, inclusiveness is very important to me. I want to make sure that everyone who feels like they are a part of a minority group, part of an ethnic group, however they feel like that they are maybe not seen or heard, I want them to feel like they are seen or heard.
“To be honest, art is a great way for that to happen. Sometimes people are concerned about that vulnerability by being front and center, and sometimes they need some kind of a media source between them in order to share that vulnerability that they have as being a minority group, or part of a minority group.
“That’s one of my big objectives is to really focus on that.”
She said she is still learning the purpose of the Gallery on the Square and Guild of Artists and Craftsmen.
“Really it’s to bring culture to the community,” she said. “Make sure there is a venue, a location, for people to express themselves and to see expression and to fill connected to their community. At least that’s my personal perspective about it.”
She also said, “People are a passion for me, I love working with people. I love being able to outreach. To go into the community and talk to people about what I’m enthusiastic and passionate about and hopefully be able to pull them into that.
“But, I also want to educate people. Honestly, the best feeling in the world for me is when I share something that I love, something that I am passionate about, something that I’m enthusiastic about and I can create a connection, some kind of metaphor that makes sense to them and that light bulb moment when they go ‘oh yeah, exactly, I understand.’
“That is the very best feeling for me and I want to incorporate that there. I know that is something that has been going on for 30 years here at the Gallery. I’m not trying to reinvent any wheels, but I definitely want to be a part of that. I want to jump on the bandwagon that is here at the Gallery and …. and continue that 30-year success and continue that for even more years to come.”
A Youth Art Exhibit is currently on display at The Gallery on the Square.
The exhibit features samples of artwork from students in each grade in the Simpson County School System and will be on display for two months.
“It’s really wonderful to see their emotions and their expressions and how they interpret the world through their artwork,” she said. “That’s really nice. It makes me a little emotional thinking about it.”
The Gallery on the Square is celebrating its 30th year of operation this year and is on Main Street across from the Simpson County Courthouse. Its open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. The phone number is 270-586-8055.
More information is available on the Gallery on the Square Facebook page.
