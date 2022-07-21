The city of Franklin has launched a community profile survey. The survey will continue until the end of August.
Franklin Community Development Director Tammie Carey said the survey results will be used in the city’s comprehensive plan it is working to develop.
The comprehensive plan known as “Franklin Forward 2040” will be used as a guidebook for growth and planning in the city.
Cary talked about the survey during an interview with WFKN’s Brian Davis.
“The survey is actually the first step in this planning process where we’ll collect and analyze the thoughts and opinions of residents to ultimately help protect the quality of life in Franklin and ensure that it remains a community where people choose to live, work, and play,” Carey said.
The consulting firm EHI created the survey. EHI was hired by the city to look at planning and zoning regulations, community guidelines and different aspects of how the city is growing.
The survey is for all age groups and is not limited to city residents. Anyone living in Simpson County or even visitors to Franklin may take the survey.
Carey said probably the easiest way to take the approximately 15-minute survey is online. She said signs and flyers will be posted throughout Franklin with a QR code that allows access to the survey.
“If you are not familiar with OR codes, open the camera on your cell phone and get the QR code in the picture. A little box should pop up that takes you to a website. From there you can access the survey,” Carey said. “We can also email you a computer link if you are interested in that. Or if you prefer paper, we’ve got paper copies of the survey as well. You can pick up a copy at city hall or you can give me a call (270-482-5528) and I will be glad to drop a copy in the mail to you.”
Completed paper copies of the survey can be mailed to city hall or a box will be available at the lobby of city hall for the completed surveys to be dropped in.
The surveys are taken anonymously. It does not ask for names, address or any other related information.
Cary said some of the questions on the survey relate to Franklin as a community such as the overall feeling of safety, the natural environment, health and wellness opportunities, education and enrichment opportunities and the overall economic health of Franklin.
She said those taking the survey are asked to rate items such as traffic flow, ease of parking, ease of traveling by car, the variety of housing options, education and cost of living.
In addition, Carey said survey participants are asked how important are issues such as preservation of wildlife, habitat, clean air, clean water, protection of green spaces and agricultural lands, maintaining the community as it is or providing diversity among residents, are more housing opportunities needed and if so what types of housing and what types of future growth would like to be seen.
Types of possible growth rated in the survey include shopping centers, office parks, mobile home parks, multi-family residences, family farms, agriculture related businesses, single-family homes, heavy industry and condominiums.
The survey also asks what type of businesses are deemed as most important to the community such as agriculture, home-based, industrial and manufacturing, tourism and recreation.
“There is really a wide span of questions,” Carey said. “Again, consultants put this together, this was not me or anybody at city hall.
“These are professionals that do this. They’ll take this information and they’ll help us put it together along with members of our community into a working document, a working plan that we can use to then further develop planning and zoning guidelines and regulations, set parameters on where growth should happen and how it should happen.”
She added, “We want a good sampling from our community ... 15 minutes of your time well spent to tell us what you think of our community and how we need to plan for the future.”
Cary said the survey data will be compiled and analyzed by the EHI firm in September and put into a shareable format. She said a public meeting with the firm will be held in October to review the data and share it with the community.
From there, a new comprehensive plan for the community will be developed.
Go to the Franklinky.org website or the city of Franklin Facebook page for more information about the survey.
The interview with Carey is scheduled to air on WFKN (1220 AM) on Thursday, July 21 at about 8:35 a.m. and Saturday, July 23 at 7:45 a.m.
