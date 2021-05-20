Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Administrator Carter Munday discussed a possible increase in planning and zoning permitting rates during the May 11 special called joint Simpson Fiscal Court and Franklin City Commission meeting.
Most planning and zoning permitting rates have not increased since 1986.
Munday prepared new rates that increase by 100% over the current rates. The rates would partially increase each year over a five-year period to reach the level of the proposed new rates.
Munday began preparing the proposed new planning and zoning rates following discussion of the rates at a joint county-city meeting in March.
During the meeting, no action was taken on the proposed new rates. Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes, Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Munday will look at the rates and make a recommendation to fiscal court and the city commission for consideration of approval.
The new rates, if approved, would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
First reading of ordinances adopting two inter local agreements were held during the meeting.
One inter local agreement continues operation of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, which serves Simpson and Logan counties.
The ordinance is required due to the drug task force relocating its headquarters from Russellville to Franklin.
Fiscal court approved first reading of the ordinance. The city commission was not required to vote on first reading.
The other inter local agreement allows the city to reimburse the county for the use of a Simpson County Detention Center employee to supervise inmates in the work release program that are used by the city.
Fiscal court approved first reading of the ordinance. The city declared an emergency to speed up approval of the ordinance allowing the city commission to give approval on first reading instead of the usual second reading vote.
County ordinances must pass first and second reading fiscal court votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.