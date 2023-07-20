Anne Sweeney said, “Define success on your own terms, achieve it by your own rules, and build a life you’re proud to live.” To find that definition of success, Logan County native Adam Mac is now blazing a trail in country music.
Adam, the son of Stanley and Betty McPhail, was born in Logan County, Ky. and raised in Chandlers. After graduating from Logan County High School, and at the age of 22, he relocated to Nashville, Tenn.
Singing and performing have always been in Adam’s future. “As long as I can, I remember singing in my bedroom or wherever I could and always having a love for music,” says the new country star. He credits his mom with fostering the confidence to perform, even if her approach was a little unorthodox.
“My mom was always bribing me to sing at church. She’d say, ‘I’ll buy you this,” or ‘I’ll give you $5 to just get up there and sing.’ ” Adam said with a laugh.
Adam credits his songwriting abilities to his love for writing poetry, short stories, a former teacher, and the loss of a friend. “In high school, I remember being drawn to writing, and I think that’s because I have such a love for telling stories,” Adam began.
He also credits Mrs. Robbie Davis with influencing him and his writing. “My 9th grade English teacher had such an impact on me as a little, insecure closeted gay boy. She saw something in me and wanted to protect me, I think. She is such a pivotal person in my childhood.
“My senior year, my best friend, Alyssa McGahey, passed away a week before our graduation. That was my first run-in with loss and dealing with grief on such a personal level. I remember having all of these feelings and not really knowing where to put them or what to do with them,” Adam continued. He added, “I’ve never played an instrument or written a song, but I remember when she passed away the first thing that came to my mind was to write a song and put all of that into words.” Looking back, Adam says Alyssa was the most instrumental in setting him on the path to storytelling through music. He also says her death was a pivotal moment in his songwriting career.
After a short stint attending Western Kentucky University and various odd jobs in his early 20s, Adam began searching for that one thing he was passionate about. “The ages 21 and 22, I was like there’s clearly nothing else that gets me fired up or passionate. I can’t find anything else that fills me up like music does, so I’ve got to figure out a way to get to Nashville. I didn’t know what that meant, or what I’d do once I got there, but I had to get there,” he said.
He found a job at the Green Hills Mall making minimum wage and commuted four or five days a week. “I don’t know what I was thinking, but I was so excited to feel like I was moving in the right direction,” Adam shared. He realized within a few months he had to make the move permanently. That was 11 years ago and Adam says, “It has been quite the journey and a testament to Nashville being ‘a 10-year town’ as they say.”
“When I moved here, I didn’t really see any gay country music artists, and that was quite the obstacle,” shared Adam. He continued, “I’m a true believer, just from living it, that if you don’t see it then you can’t be it. If you don’t see it, it’s so hard to think there’s a place for you. When I moved here, being a country music artist never seemed like it would be an option for me.”
Instead, Adam’s focus was songwriting. “My idols include Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark who are queer songwriters and I saw how much success they had, so that became what I was fixated on,” he said, then added, “There aren’t any gay country singers, but there are tons of gay country songwriters, so I’ll just be a songwriter and that’ll be great. I’ll write my songs and sing whenever I want to.” However, as the world and the music industry tend to change and evolve, Adam’s path became more clear.
“Everything has evolved in the last decade and it’s really become clear that there is a path for me. With the age of social media and TikTok, the reach you can have globally has been so eye-opening to me. There is a market for people just like me all around the world and in small towns across America who feel like me. People who have had the same struggles and feel seen and represented when they hear my music,” he shared. In the last year, he has seen the most success so far.
“Over the last year, I have had some incredible opportunities and some incredible doors open. I put out a double album this past month that has created a lot of momentum for me and my career,” he shared. He credits much of that momentum to the support of CMT who “have been so awesome to me. They have premiered my music videos and added them to their countdown.” But that momentum hasn’t been hurdle free.
Adam admits, “I’ll be honest, it’s been a new hurdle for me. My video for Disco Cowboy topped CMT’s 12-Pack Countdown for four weeks straight, and that was really my first bout with online hate. In a broad public forum like CMT, anyone is capable of logging on and going to town on their keyboard and shouting the most hateful things,” he shared. He went on to share, “I put out a video for a song I did with my friend, Jenna DeVries, called Chapel. CMT also premiered this video and put it on their 12-Pack Countdown, so I put a post on my TikTok thanking CMT for sharing this video. For whatever reason, this video got sent to the total opposite of what my fanbase is. I have never experienced the gang mentality of people piling on the hate. For what? I don’t know.” Overnight, the comment sections for this video were hate-filled.
Luckily, Adam turned the tables on the hate and wrote a new song. “So I went to my cowriters and shared an idea for a song called ‘If That Ain’t Country.’ Basically, taking the negative that people were trying to insult me with and creating something beautiful from it based on my experience growing up in Logan County. I am so fortunate to have come from a small town and still have such close ties with my hometown friends, my family, and acquaintances from Kentucky. I have never experienced hate like that, so that was the inspiration,” he explained.
In what he describes as a “full-circle moment,” Adam says he took screenshots of all the hateful comments, put them together in a video with “If That Ain’t Country” as the soundtrack, and shared it on his TikTok to let these people know, “Acting like that ain’t country.” He said, “The next morning there were 300,000 views and 5-10,000 comments from people all over the place who feel just like I do, and who had my back. It was a surreal, beautiful full-circle experience I didn’t know I needed.”
When asked what he would say to anyone who was just like him growing up, Adam responded, “Thankfully in this day and age, we are far more visible than when I was a kid. Do what brings you joy.” He continued, “I’m thankful kids growing up today can turn on their TVs and see folks like me, or TJ Osborne from The Brothers Osborne, or Shelly Fairchild, or Chris Housman. There are so many examples that are so visible now, it’s just going to be easier to grow up in the world we have today.”
As for catching Adam performing live, you can catch a show by looking for him on a stage near you.
