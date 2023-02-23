The Simpson County Board of Education approved first reading of a proposed calendar for the 2023 — 2024 school year at their regular monthly meeting on Feb. 16.
The proposed calendar has Aug. 16 as the first day of class for the next school year and May 23, 2024 as the last day of class.
