Lisa Deavers was named as the new Franklin-Simpson Parks director.
The announcement was made on the Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Feb. 2.
The official announcement states that Deavers is a past parks director and has several years of experience through the state parks as well as working on several boards and committees locally.
“We feel that she will be able to bring a lot of new ideas to our parks as well as continuing the present programming,” the announcement stated.
Deavers replaces Terry Joiner as F-S Parks Director. Jointer retired on Jan. 31.
