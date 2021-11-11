The Simpson County Agriculture Appreciation Breakfast is Tuesday, Nov. 16 beginning at 7 a.m. at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center.
The breakfast is being hosted by the Simpson County Agriculture Awareness Committee, which includes the Cooperative Extension Service, Farm Bureau Federation, F-S Chamber of Commerce, Soil Conservation District, Ohio Valley Insurance and local farmers.
“We welcome both folks that work in town as well as our farmers,” Simpson County Extension Agent for Agriculture Jason Phillips said during an interview on WFKN in Franklin. “This is a time we get to enjoy and celebrate agriculture during this harvest season and say “thanks” to our farmers, but also appreciate our local foods and local food products. A lot of the food that morning will be local food products.”
The breakfast is being prepared by Brickyard of Franklin and will showcase several locally grown Simpson County products.
During the breakfast 4-H member Bradley Webster will speak about his experience in the Kentucky 4-H Country Ham Project.
The featured speaker will be Daniel Hayden, who is a commercial cow/calf operator and broiler poultry producer and has a new retail meat business in Whitesville, Kentucky.
At the conclusion of Hayden’s presentation a country ham cured by a Simpson County 4-H member will be auctioned. Proceeds from the auction will go to help youth participate in the Country Ham Project next year.
There is no charge to attend; however seating is limited. Those wanting to attend are asked to RSVP the Simpson County Extension Service Office at 270-586-4484 by Friday, Nov. 12 in order to ensure a proper meal count.
Once seating capacity is reached names will be placed on a waiting list.
