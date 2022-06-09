Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue received 21 calls during May.
The calls included one structure fire, on May 6 to a residence at 1014 West Cedar Street.
There were six calls to traffic collisions, two of which involved personal injury.
There was one call each to a grass fire, a fire involving a piece of heavy equipment, a natural gas release, a controlled burn, an unauthorized burn and a smoke scare.
There were three false alarms, the fire was out when firefighters arrived on three calls and firefighters were canceled while en route on two calls.
Through May 31 F-S Fire Rescue had responded to 141 calls so far during 2022.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called to a report of an electrical panel on fire at a residence in the 200 block of Scotland Avenue on June 4.
Firefighters arrived at the Janice Price residence just before 10 p.m. and were on the scene for about an hour.
F-S Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Nelson Slaughter said some smoke from a smoldering fire was observed coming from behind an electrical meter base.
He said damage was minimal.
Slaughter said the exact cause is not known; however, the possible cause was a loose wire in the disconnect on the central heat and air conditioning unit outside the house.
There were no injuries.
