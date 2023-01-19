Being prepared for hazards is the focus of Simpson County Director of Emergency Management Robert Palmer’s monthly preparedness message for January.
During the message Palmer talked about ways of receiving information, planning, preparing a kit for disasters and emergencies and volunteering for community response organizations.
“The first thing is to be informed. Do not rely on only one source of information,” Palmer said. “Our Alert Sense mass notification system and social media seem to be our best avenue for getting information about preparedness, upcoming events and weather messages to our community.
If you are not signed up to receive local alerts, please log in to www.simpsoncountyoem.com and sign up under the register for alerts tab.
Please pass this information to your family, friends and neighbors. In the event of a disaster or emergency this will be our main channel of communication to the community.
Smart phone apps, NOAA weather radios, regular broadcast television and local broadcast radio are a few other ways to be informed.
Find out what works best for you, and then use it.”
Palmer went on to talk about planning for a disaster or emergency.
“Planning for a disaster or emergency is as individual as each one of us,” he said. “Contact numbers for local and distant relatives, a meeting place away from your residence, financial, medical and insurance information are some items that are often over looked, but are very important during and after disasters. Know what you will do in an emergency situation.”
Palmer then talked about preparing a disaster preparedness kit.
“Commercial kits can be purchased, but developing your own kit can ensure that you have what you need,” he said. “These kits should start with non perishable food, water, medications, blankets, flashlights with new batteries, phone chargers, and cash.
Other items needed by your family should be placed in the kit. Give it some thought as you develop it.”
And, Palmer urges individuals to get involved in volunteer community response organizations.
“Your local fire department, community response team, Red Cross, and others are in need of volunteers to keep them a viable part of the community’s safety,” he said. “Many of these organizations provide live saving training such as CPR, AED and first aid that can save lives during a disaster.”
And Palmer said, “Your office of emergency management is available to assist in personal and business disaster preparedness. Whatever your preparedness development needs are, just call my office at 270-586-1800 or send an email to rpalmer@simpsoncountyoem.com and we can get started.”
The entire January message, other monthly preparedness messages and other safety information is available on the Simpson County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page or the www.simpsoncountyoem.com website.
Palmer’s next monthly preparedness message is scheduled for February 6.
