Legislation that prohibits Kentucky’s public schools from requiring the Covid-19 vaccination as a requirement for admission sailed through the Kentucky House on March 7. The measure, HB 101, is sponsored by Representative Shawn McPherson, of Scottsville, who represents the 22nd House District which includes Simpson County.
“Parents are asking for this protection, not because they’re anti-science or anti-vaccine, but rather because they recognize the long-term effects of this vaccine have yet to be determined and we simply don’t know if the risk outweighs the benefit for this age group,” McPherson said. “With HB 101, we are giving parents of this commonwealth the ability to choose what is best for their children.”
(0) comments
