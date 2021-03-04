Kentucky State Police arrested a Tennessee man on 10 charges after a multi-agency pursuit that traveled through Simpson County on Monday, Feb. 22.
Details that led to the arrest were in a press release issued by Kentucky State Police.
State police was assisting the Sumner County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a stolen Nissan truck near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.
Agencies from both states pursued the stolen vehicle the day before.
Just before 6 p.m. state police was notified that the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of the stolen vehicle north bound on I-65.
State troopers responded to assist as the stolen vehicle exited to I-165 in Bowling Green and then to Plano Road. Troopers assumed the lead in the pursuit that continued onto Collett Bridge Road where the stolen vehicle exited the roadway into a field.
With assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit, state troopers were able to maintain visual contact with the vehicle. The Nissan continued toward a wooded area where the vehicle became lodged against a tree and became inoperable.
The operator of the vehicle, James Torsak, 31, of Gallatin, Tennessee, was taken into custody and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green.
He was charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing and evading — motor vehicle, wanton endangerment — police, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, operating on suspended or revoked operators license, fugitive from another state, third degree criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
