Tommy Mantell’s day has finally come.
After a wait of 75 years, Captain Thomas J. Mantell Jr. is finally being recognized for the courage and patriotism he displayed on the last day of his life — Jan. 7, 1948. Accordingly, Jan. 7, 2023, has now been proclaimed Captain Thomas Frances Mantell Jr., Day by Simpson County, the city of Franklin, and the State of Kentucky.
Over 65 people attended the ceremony at the Simpson County Historical Society meeting held at the History Center on Tuesday night, Jan. 17. The regularly-scheduled meeting was expanded to include awards from city and state officials, along with appearances by Terry and Eric Mantell, the grandsons of Captain Mantell. Terry, who lives in Louisville, came in person and Eric attended by Zoom from Atlanta. Three eye-witnesses to the crash were also scheduled to speak.
The event was opened by Henry James Snider, Executive Director of the Simpson County Historical Society, who introduced the two grandsons along with eye-witnesses Joe Phillips, his sister, Patsy Phillips Burnett, and Doyle Burnett.
Proclamations and resolutions followed, as Sandy Simpson, district director for Congressman James Comer announced that a resolution had been read into the Congressional Record at the request of Congressman Comer, who was in Washington, D.C., and could not be at the meeting in person. “When Congressman Comer found out what was going on here at the Historical Society, he investigated Captain Mantell, and discovering his heroism, the Congressman wanted the events of Captain Mantell’s life read into the Congressional Record, for posterity and available to all Americans.”
State Senator Mike Wilson of Bowling Green brought a joint citation from the Kentucky State House and Senate, created by himself and State Representative Shawn McPherson, who had recently been hospitalized and was unable to attend. The citation was read into the record on the senate floor and recognized Captain Thomas Mantell Jr. as making lasting contributions to the state and nation before his untimely death on Jan. 7, 1948. The citation was signed by the Senate President and Speaker of the House.
Franklin’s County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes appeared next, telling the audience that he had been researching the life of Thomas Mantell. “I discovered that when Captain Mantell joined the Kentucky Air National Guard, he was one of the most experienced pilots in America.” Barnes read the Simpson County resolution detailing Captain Mantell’s bravery on the day of his death and proclaiming Jan. 7, Captain Thomas J. Mantell Day in Simpson County.
Franklin City Commissioner Dale McCreary also presented a proclamation from the City of Franklin, recognizing Jan. 7, as Captain Thomas J. Mantell Jr. Day.
Jose Lopez Castor, representing the Air National Guard of Kentucky, also spoke to the gathered, stating that he had been a member of the guard for thirteen years and was eager to learn about the legacy left by Captain Mantell.
Snider asked Terry Mantell to come forward and introduce his brother, Eric, who said he was overwhelmed by the turnout and thanked people for traveling to honor his grandfather. “You can’t know how much this means to our family,” he said. “It feels like a turning point for my grandfather, who was a hero.”
When Captain Mantell died from the crash, Terry Mantell’s father was only two years old. “My grandmother eventually remarried and had two children by the second marriage — one of whom has been a missionary in Indonesia for the last thirty years,” Terry said. “All of this makes me reflect that we humans don’t know why things happen — we just have to trust.”
Captain Mantell graduated from Male High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and married his high school sweetheart. In 1942, he joined the United States Army Air Corps, which preceded the Air Force, finishing flight school on June 30, 1943.
“He wanted to be a fighter pilot,” said Terry, “but he was too tall. So they assigned him to fly C-47s, the planes that towed the gliders to their missions.”
Eric explained that the C-47 resembles today’s DC-3. “In other words, it was huge,” said Eric.
On D-Day, Captain Mantell was piloting a C-47 and towing a glider to its mission. ”He came under heavy fire and got hit,” said Terry, “and I’ve seen the video of the plane. But somehow he completed his mission, dropped the glider off, and returned to base — in what everyone said was an unflyable plane. That’s why he was awarded the Distinguished Cross.”
When Captain Mantell returned from the war, he was twenty-five years old and still wanted to fly. He joined the new Air National Guard of Kentucky and had no trouble qualifying to fly the P-51s.
According to Eric, the P-51 was the fastest plane made at that time. “It was the Mustang in the sky — the baddest, fastest plane around.”
His grandfather’s military history proved that he was an experienced military pilot, according to Terry. “It’s important to realize that on the day of his death, he was still in the military. He was not some guy flying a prop plane over fields.”
Captain Mantell received eight awards in World War II.
On Jan. 7, 1948, Godman Army Airfield at Fort Knox, Kentucky, received a report from the Kentucky Highway Patrol of an unusual aerial object near Madisonville. Reports were also called in from Owensboro and Irvington. “I understand that police stations were being flooded with calls,” said Terry, “and they all contacted the closest military base, which was in Fort Knox.”
Eye-witness Joe Phillips told the group that he was six years old at the time of the crash. “I heard what sounded like a sonic boom, ran to the window, and saw the plane smash into the ground. There was a ton of smoke, but no fire. Then people showed up from everywhere. I saw my neighbors take Captain Mantell from the plane and they cover his body with a parachute.”
Patsy Phillips Burnette, Joe’s sister, remarked that the sound was louder than “any hail storm I ever heard.” She said pieces of the plane floated in the air, and she stayed at the window all day, watching. “We children kept finding pieces of the plane for weeks. We used them as toys,” she said. “My mother told us to stay away from them — she was afraid they were radioactive.”
Patsy’s husband, Doyle Burnette, also witnessed the crash. He and his father had been walking toward his grandfather’s car when they heard a sound, looked up, and saw the plane falling. “It was spinning in the air. One wing came off and landed by the pond on a nearby farm. We immediately got in the car and drove to the site. We were just about the first people on the scene. I remember seeing the pilot sitting in the plane, strapped in, and I wondered if he would just walk out. There was one boot outside the plane, and he was still wearing the other one. I remember it vividly to this day. You never forget something like that.”
Terry said nobody from the military ever visited his family with any kind of explanation. The official report from Fort Knox suggested that Captain Mantell was chasing Venus, a weather balloon, or just accidentally went too high, lost oxygen, and crashed.
Years passed, and then, in 1995, the Mantell family was contacted by Sergeant Quinton Blackwell, who informed them that he had been in the tower at Godman Air Field the day that Captain Mantell died. Blackwell had recently seen a television show called “Sightings,” which investigated Captain Mantell’s UFO sighting and subsequent crash. Blackwell was shocked that the Mantell family had never heard from the military.
“After seeing the show, Blackwell contacted my family,” said Terry. “He was unable to travel, so some of my family went to Oklahoma to talk to him. He gave them every detail he could remember.”
Blackwell told the family that he had seen the object from the control tower. He said none of the military personnel understood what they were peering at through their binoculars. “They just kept calling in people with higher rankings,” said Terry. “Blackwell said that at one point, there were three generals in the tower. But none of them knew what the object was.”
Blackwell informed the military officers that Captain Mantell and three wingmen were in the air, finishing up a practice mission and flying back to Fort Knox from Marietta, Georgia. Blackwell was told to order Mantell and his group to check out the object.
Blackwell testified that after the planes were in the vicinity of the object, Captain Mantell requested “hot guns,” (military verbiage for acquiring weaponry) and sent the other planes back to the base. “The order must have been made,” said Terry, “because why else would the wingmen have turned back?”
The Mantell family never heard from the other pilots.
“Blackwell said that my grandfather was coherent the whole time,” said Terry, “which was not at all typical of a pilot losing oxygen. My grandfather’s last words, according to Blackwell, were, ‘I’m going in for a closer look’ and then he crashed to the ground.”
Terry told the audience that one of Captain Mantell’s fellow pilots emphatically denied any allegation that Tommy was a dare-devil. “This guy said that Captain Mantell was one of the most cautious and knowledgeable flyers he had ever known,” said Terry. “He said if there was a pursuit, it was because Captain Mantell deemed the object to be a danger that was more important than anything else.”
Terry said that attention for his grandfather was growing. “Over the last few years, I’ve been interviewed by ABC radio, and most famously, we worked with Discovery Plus for their show, ‘Alien End Game.’ And just this week I was invited to be on a podcast called ‘UFO Talker.’ There’s a lot of interest all over the world.”
Terry thinks the story would make a great movie. “First of all, it’s a great love story,” he said. “My parents were still young, and their letters prove they were very much in love. So you’ve got war, you’ve got D-Day, you’ve got love — and then you’ve got the chase. All the elements for a great movie.”
More pieces of the plane were found in the late nineties, according to Snider, and the History Center has a piece of the plane on display. Locals are currently using a ground-penetrating radar machine. “Nobody’s ever going to give up on finding pieces of the plane,” said Snider.
“We probably won’t ever know exactly what happened,” concluded Terry, “but there are a few facts. Captain Thomas Mantell was ordered to track down something that could not be identified — either by him or other military experts. He was attempting to complete that mission. His bravery is finally being acknowledged.”
