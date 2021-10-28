Simpson Fiscal Court approved second and final reading of an ordinance updating Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning permit and inspection rates at its meeting on Oct. 19.
The Franklin City Commission also approved the ordinance at its Oct. 25 meeting.
With the approval by fiscal court and the city commission the new rates will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Fiscal court at its Oct. 19 meeting also approved first reading of an ordinance adding $201,500 in additional revenue and spending to the county budget.
The additional revenue and spending includes a $170,000 utilities assistance grant through the Community Action Agency to help utility companies recover utility payments not received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining $31,500 in revenue and spending includes funds from the Simpson County Jail’s Commissary fund being used for consultant contracts.
The ordinance must pass a second reading vote and be published to take effect.
It was announced that Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Director Terry Joiner is retiring at the end of January 2022.
Magistrate Marty Chandler suggested that a change in the park director would be “a good time” to make the director a department head under fiscal court instead of its current position as a Franklin-Simpson Parks Board employee.
Chandler cited funding constraints by the parks board for paying employees and making improvements to the parks as one reason for his suggestion.
“I think it would just be a lot simpler to have the parks director under fiscal court rather than to have him under the parks board,” Chandler said.
“I think its definitely worth having the discussion,” County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes said.
Magistrate Myron Thurman said the matter should also be discussed with the Franklin City Commission.
No action was taken on the suggestion.
Approval of the county’s Sept. 30 financial statement was given subject to audit.
