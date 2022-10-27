Franklin-Simpson’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 18 recommended approval of three zone changes following public hearings on the zone change requests.
One proposed zone change is from R-2 (townhomes) to R-4 (multi-family) for an approximate 15.1-acre parcel on the south side of Highway 100 and the west side of Grace Road.
The other proposed zoning changes are from I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-1S (single family small lot) on an approximately 18.5-acre parcel and from I-2 (heavy industrial) to R-4 (multi-family) on an approximately 8.8-acre parcel, both next to 705 Grace Road.
The Franklin City Commission will consider approval of all three-zone changes.
The planning and zoning commission approved a preliminary development plan for 10 extra RV spaces in the Forrest Park RV Park at 834 North Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.