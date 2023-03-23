Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased seven tenths of one% from December 2022 to January 2023, according to Kentucky Labor Force estimates. The January 2023 rate was also two tenths of one% higher than the January 2022 rate.
During January 2023 Simpson County had an unemployment rate of 3.8%. The December 2022 rate was 3.1%. The January 2022 rate was 3.6%.
Simpson County’s January 2023 unemployment rate was third lowest in the Barren River Area Development District and among the ten lowest in the state.
During January Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,758 people of which 8,428 were employed and 330 were unemployed.
Simpson County’s January unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s (4.0%), lower than the state’s (4.2%) and lower than the nation’s (3.9%).
Also in January, Logan County posted the district’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.6%. Edmonson County posted the highest at 5.1%.
Warren County’s unemployment rate was 3.7%. Allen County’s was 4.0%.
Unemployment rates fell in 79 counties between January 2022 and January 2023, rose in 28, and stayed the same in 13 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
Woodford County recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rate in January 2023 at 2.9%. Magoffin County recorded the highest rate at 11.6%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
