Simpson County’s unemployment rate increased seven tenths of one% from December 2022 to January 2023, according to Kentucky Labor Force estimates. The January 2023 rate was also two tenths of one% higher than the January 2022 rate.

During January 2023 Simpson County had an unemployment rate of 3.8%. The December 2022 rate was 3.1%. The January 2022 rate was 3.6%.

