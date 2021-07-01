Former F-S band director Michael Wix has been hired as the new principal at Franklin-Simpson High School.
The announcement of the hiring came on June 23, according to Wix, who has 15 years experience formerly as a principal. He has spent the last two years as principal at South Warren Middle School and prior to that served as principal at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary in Bowling Green for 13 years. Wix was an assistant principal at Warren Elementary for two years prior to his time at Dishman-McGinnis.
Wix was F-S High School’s band director from 1998 through 2004 before moving into administration.
“I am thrilled to be back in Simpson County and look forward to continuing and building on the tradition of excellence at FSHS,” Wix said. “I am so excited to get started working with our staff, students, and families to make the 21-22 school year a huge success.”
Wix began his duties as FSHS principal July 1.
Simpson County Schools Superintendent Tim Schlosser said he is “excited” to have Wix back at Franklin-Simpson High School.
“He (Wix) will bring lots of administrative experience with him to FSHS,” Schlosser said. “He has had experiences in his administrative career that will be valuable to the students at FSHS. He understands the importance of culture and climate and how that translates into student success for our students.
Michael Wix is going to be a great addition to the FSHS and Simpson County Schools families and look forward to him getting started at FSHS and meeting our students, staff and families.”
A meet-and-greet for Wix is planned, however, a date and time for the event has not been set.
Wix was hired after Byron Darnall resigned as principal at Franklin-Simpson High School at the end of the 2020-21 school year to take a position with the Kentucky Department of Education.
