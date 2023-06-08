Kentucky State Police charged a Franklin man who is a former employee of the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green after an investigation involving alleged inappropriate sexual conduct.
A press release from the state police says on May 24 the investigation was presented to the Warren County grand jury where an indictment warrant was issued for 28-year-old Aaron Bommarito.
The release says Bommarito was arrested on May 26 and charged with one count of sodomy — third degree and one count of official misconduct — first degree.
The state police say an indictment containing three additional charges of sodomy — third degree was returned by the Warren County grand jury on June 1.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
The release says on April 25 Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon to investigate a complaint of alleged inappropriate sexual conduct involving a former employee of the Warren County Regional Jail.
The incident was reported to have allegedly occurred in September 2021 and the individual accused left the employment of the jail after three months.
Kentucky State Police Post 3 detectives is leading the investigation with assistance from the Warren County jailer and staff.
