Kentucky State Police charged a Franklin man who is a former employee of the Warren County Regional Jail in Bowling Green after an investigation involving alleged inappropriate sexual conduct.

A press release from the state police says on May 24 the investigation was presented to the Warren County grand jury where an indictment warrant was issued for 28-year-old Aaron Bommarito.

