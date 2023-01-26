John G. Maloney is the foreperson of the January through June 2023 term of the Simpson County Grand Jury.
Some of the remaining members of the Simpson County Grand Jury include Taylor D. Belcher, Christopher Lee Glazebrook, Joseph Dylan Goodman, Chad B. Howard, Erin Michelle Hunter, Amanda Gay Johnson, and Natalie Suzanne Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.