The Barren River District Health Department has issued a press release regarding new COVID-19 pandemic strategies.
“The Barren River District Health Department will be following The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE), National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), Big Cities Health Coalition (BCHC), and Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) recommendations and transitioning away from universal case investigation at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Universal case investigation and contact tracing was implemented in spring 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19, much has changed over the past year prompting the need for a more strategic approach of outbreak investigations and targeted case investigations. This revised public health approach includes encouraging the public to utilize the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, and educating the public about the epidemiology of the SARS-CoV- 2 virus and the more infectious Omicron variant. While adapting these new strategies, we will focus on the most vulnerable populations in our district who are most at-risk of serious complications from the virus. Our goal moving forward, as always, is to do our best to protect the health and well-being of those who live in the Barren River District.
Moving forward, our strategies will include:
1 — Increasing the number of people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses, especially for those at higher risk for severe outcomes.
2 — Spreading awareness about the importance of effective mask wearing, especially during times of increased community transmission.
3 — Strong messaging about the need for people who test positive to self-isolate and inform their close contacts.
4 — Targeting prevention strategies to the most vulnerable persons, populations, and settings.
5 — Conducting outbreak investigations and targeted case investigations in high-risk settings.
If someone suspects COVID-19 infection, they should seek testing, stay home to prevent transmission to others, rapidly notify close contacts of their exposure, and seek healthcare to facilitate access to medical treatment if they are at higher risk for severe outcomes.
We have created a Positive Case and Contact Isolation Calculator tool for the public to calculate recommended isolation times when they test positive or have been exposed to a positive case. This tool will be accessible on the home page of our website at www.barrenriverhealth.org.
For more information on COVID-19, and to access the Positive Case and Contact Isolation Calculator, visit us on the web at www.barrenriverhealth.org. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster, or pediatric vaccine, call your local health department and press option 1.”
