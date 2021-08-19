Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called a house fire at 1321 Valley Ridge Road on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said a grease fire damaged the stove and kitchen at the Billy Davis residence.
Slaughter said Davis received some minor burns when he threw the grease outside. It was unknown if Davis sought medical treatment.
Firefighters were called at about 8:33 a.m. and were on the scene until approximately 9:50 a.m.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to a garage fire at 1213 Derek Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said the fire was already extinguished when firefighters arrived. He said the occupant of the residence, Lazarus Mitchell, used a water hose to extinguish the fire.
Slaughter said it is believed the fire started from a battery powered leaf blower kept inside the garage.
The garage sustained fire, smoke and heat damage with some light smoke damage to the house the garage is attached to. There was also some damage to a motorcycle inside the garage.
Firefighters were called at about 12:30 p.m. and left the scene at 1:10 p.m.
F-S Fire Rescue was called to an outdoors fire at 2701 Witt Road on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Slaughter said a fire being used to burn mattresses spread to the hull of a boat. Dirt was used to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were called at 11 a.m. and left the scene at about 11:25 a.m.
Slaughter said only natural vegetation can be burned legally. Fire cannot be used on other items.
A fuse on a pole at the Warren RECC sub station on Vances Mill Road was the cause a small grass fire on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said about a 2,000 square-foot area burned.
Firefighters were called at 4:15 p.m. and left the scene at 5 p.m.
