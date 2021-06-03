A Simpson County Republican Mass Meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 beginning at 10 a.m. in the second floor meeting room in the Courthouse.
The Mass Meeting is an important step toward becoming active in the Republican Party and possibly serving as a leader in a precinct or on the County Executive Committee.
Any registered Republican is urged to attend. Nominations and voting for party officials including Chairman, Vice Chairman, Treasurer, Secretary, Youth Chairman, Precinct Captains and Co-Captains will be conducted.
