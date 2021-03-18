A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, March 23 at the African American Heritage Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The pickup is drive-thru only.
This is a Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors age 60 and older, who live in Simpson County, are income eligible and have completed a CSFP application.
To apply call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
Anyone not able to go during the pick up times should call Taylor-Carrillo for a pick up appointment.
