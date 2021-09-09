A total of 9.16 inches of rain was recorded in downtown Franklin during August with some two thirds of that falling during a four-day period.
August’s rainfall was 5.84 inches more than the August average for the area of 3.32 inches.
The most rain recorded during a single calendar day during August was 2.8 inches on Aug. 18.
There were nine days with measurable rain during August including a four-day period of Aug. 28-31 when 5.95 inches of rain was recorded.
Through Aug. 31, a total of 36.63 inches of rain had been recorded at WFKN during 2021, which is 3.14 inches more than the area’s average of 33.49 inches through the first eight months of a calendar year.
The high temperature in Franklin during August was 94 degrees and the low was 56. The average daily high temperature during August was 87 degrees and the average daily low was 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.