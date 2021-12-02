AARP Chapter 335 brainstorming meeting Dec. 2
Franklin-Simpson AARP Chapter Number 335 will have an “in person” meeting/ potluck luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the First Baptist Church game room at 10:30 a.m.
There will not be a guest speaker at this meeting. Instead it will be a brainstorming meeting to focus on the upcoming year and events. Election of officers will also be held.
There is no need to rsvp.
Any questions can be sent to the Franklin-Simpson AARP #335 Facebook page.
