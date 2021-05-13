Live the Proof Ribbon Cutting
Live the Proof’s Feed the Need Soup Kitchen at the Franklin Presbyterian Church Cornerstone Building on Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. The event includes refreshments. A fish fry fundraiser is taking place at 6 p.m.
Simpson County Job Fair
Ten employers are scheduled to attend a Simpson County Job Fair on Wednesday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.
