Simpson County 4-H will hold a hamburger and hot dog sale Friday, May 6 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., or while food is available, at the Franklin-Simpson Farmers Market pavilion on North Main Street.
A hamburger or cheeseburger combo with chips and a drink is $7. An extra burger is $5.
A hotdog combo with chips and drink is $4. An extra beef hot dog is $2.
