The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a conditional use permit and variance for a food processing facility operated by Trader Joe’s on Dec. 19.
Both were approved at the request of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority for a location along Eddings Road.
The conditional use permit is for operation of a food preparation, packaging, ripening, and production facility. The variance is for increasing the coverage ratio to 70% to allow for future expansion of the proposed development.
A Trader Joe’s store is not included in the plans that were approved.
Another conditional use permit request was approved for an additional residential structure on property at 3548 Witt Road.
