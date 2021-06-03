Franklin Simpson EMS has been awarded a $21,000 grant from the Kentucky Office of Rural Health for the purchase of CPR training mannequins to raise the level of assessment techniques while teaching CPR, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Pediatric Life Support.
Franklin-Simpson EMS Director Dale McCreary says the goal is to enhance positive outcomes when responding to cardiac arrests. He said these new state of the art training mannequins will strengthen first responder skills needed to help save lives.
McCreary said the ambulance service also provided more than $3,000 to purchase the three mannequins (one adult, one child and one infant) that have been ordered and should arrive in about three or four weeks.
McCreary said there is a difference between mannequins previously used for CPR training and the new mannequins.
“Typically over the last 30 years we generally had what I call mannequins that don’t really do anything, you can do chest compressions on them, you don’t get any feedback from them, they’re not very life like at all,” McCreary said. “The particular mannequins that we are getting are state of the art. They give feedback on your compression depth, they actually talk to you, they respond with questions. Ironically [the mannequins] also speak three languages. They provide great assessment tools. They have a pulse and breath sounds that we check with a stethoscope. I think they have over a thousand preloaded responses when first responders ask any particular questions that are standard for all first responders.”
“This is probably as life like as you can get as far as the training goes,” he added. “It really makes you think. Its not scenario based. Its more or less, you’re in a room, you’re with a mannequin, it talks to you in response to what you do whether you’re successful or not, versus the same old scenario based. It also gives you feedback at the end on what you did right and what you did wrong.”
McCreary said the training will begin immediately once the mannequins arrive.
“We have to do CPR, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Pediatric Life Support every two years, paramedics do. EMTs do similar training,” he said.
McCreary said the ambulance service will use the mannequins when other agencies in the community such as Franklin Police, Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and F-S Fire Rescue request CPR training.
He said CPR training for the general public and civic organizations may be considered in the future.
“We’re really excited about it,” McCreary said. “These mannequins are very difficult to come by. Most of the people that have these in their possession are your air medical services at their training facilities at their headquarters in Missouri, at UK, at Vanderbilt, places like that. We were blessed to receive the grant and we’re going to have it (mannequins) right here in Simpson County.”
He said the Kentucky Office of Rural Health sent an email about applying for the grant. The application process included a narrative letter stating how it would be used, benefits to the community and what the plans were for the grant.
“We were fortunate enough to receive the grant,” McCreary said. “I think, if I not mistaken, a total of seven entities received it (grant) and we happened to be one of them.”
McCreary invites the community to come to the F-S Ambulance Service headquarters on Macedonia Road, next to the F-S Fire Rescue headquarters, to look at the training mannequins.
Individuals interested in seeing the mannequins should call first from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to make sure someone is available. The non emergency phone number is 270-598-9655.
McCreary has been a member of the Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service for 20 years as of June 7 and has been EMS director going on eight years.
