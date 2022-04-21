The body of a man whose truck was swept off Saddler Ford Bridge on the night of Tuesday April 12 was recovered the following afternoon.
Sgt. John Jackson from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the body that was recovered was Joseph Cartmill, 41, of Franklin.
Simpson County Coroner Kevin Gilbert ruled the cause of death as drowning.
Kentucky State Police dispatch received a call at about 7:55 p.m. on April 12 from Cartmill saying the pick-up truck he was driving was being swept off the bridge.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office along with Simpson County Emergency Management, Simpson County Search and Rescue and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conducted a search beginning that night.
The truck was reportedly found about a mile downstream in the center of the West Forks Drakes Creek.
The bridge was closed at that time because it was covered by high water.
Funeral services for Cartmill were held April 16 at McMurtry Funeral Home in Summer Shade.
