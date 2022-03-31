A multi-vehicle collision on I-65 in Simpson County claimed the life of an Ohio man on March 24.
Kentucky State Troopers responded at about 4 a.m. to a collision at the southbound 1.2 mile marker.
A press release from state police said the preliminary investigation indicates that Christopher Steger, 28, of Harrison, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Ford Ecosport southbound near the scene of the collision and for an unknown reason his vehicle entered into the right emergency lane, where it struck a 2019 Volvo commercial semi-truck and trailer that had been parked due to a tire failure.
Steger’s vehicle re-entered the southbound lanes, where it was struck by two other commercial semi-truck and trailers, a 2016 Volvo operated by Eliseo Sanchez of Mexico and a 2014 Kenworth operated by Derek Boswell of Memphis, Tenn.
Steger was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Simpson County Deputy Coroner Patrick Crafton. He died from blunt force injuries to the head and chest.
There were no other injuries reported in the collision.
The state police investigation continues. Other responding agencies included Franklin-Simpson Ambulance Service, Franklin Police Department, Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.
Another traffic collision involving nine vehicles, seven of which caught fire, occurred on southbound I-65 in Simpson County at the five-mile marker near Exit Six about two hours later that same morning.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green, said the collision resulted in four non life-threatening injuries.
Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue was called at 6:20 a.m. and received assistance from the Portland, Tenn., Woodburn and Alvaton fire departments.
F-S Fire Rescue Chief Leslie Goodrum said the vehicles that caught fire were three semi trucks and four passenger vehicles. He said two other passenger vehicles were involved.
Goodrum said witnesses said the fire was a direct result of a collision between two of the semi trucks.
Firefighters initially left the scene at about 9:45, but were called back at 11:05 and were there the second time until about 12:50 p.m.
The collisions resulted in the southbound lanes of the interstate being closed and traffic rerouted through Franklin for several hours.
